Hareem Shah Husband got kidnapped

Hareem Shah is a well-known Pakistani social media influencer who gained fame.

She’s happily married to Bilal Shah and is known for politics.

Hareem Shah shared distressing news with her fans about her husband’s abduction.

Hareem Shah is a well-known Pakistani social media influencer who gained fame through the popular lip-syncing app TikTok. She’s happily married to Bilal Shah and is known for her active involvement in politics and her outspoken nature. Additionally, she has a passion for traveling and is currently in Europe, sharing beautiful pictures from her journey.

Unfortunately, today, Hareem Shah shared distressing news with her fans about her husband’s abduction. She took to her official Twitter account to inform her followers, stating, “My husband Bilal has been abducted by unknown individuals. I will be releasing a video message shortly.”

This news has sparked a trending hashtag on Twitter in support of Hareem Shah, with her fans and followers expressing their solidarity during this difficult time. Hareem herself is actively engaging with social media, sharing and reposting tweets related to her husband’s unlawful abduction. The public is urging for the safe release of Bilal Shah, with many suggesting that he may have been targeted due to Hareem’s fearless advocacy on various issues and her refusal to be intimidated by anyone.

