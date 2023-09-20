Shaheen Shah Afridi pictures from his wedding

Shaheen Shah Afridi has become a hot topic on both mainstream media and social platforms.

She is renowned for his explosive fast bowling skills.

Their Nikah ceremony took place in February 2023 during a private family gathering.

Advertisement

The recent wedding of the young and talented Pakistani bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has become a hot topic on both mainstream media and social platforms. Shaheen Afridi is renowned for his explosive fast bowling skills, although he had a tough time during the recent Asia Cup.

Today, this star cricketer has tied the knot with the lovely Ansha Shahid Afridi, who happens to be the daughter of the famous Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi. Their Nikah ceremony took place in February 2023 during a private family gathering, attended by numerous well-known personalities.

Recently, pictures from the wedding of the ace Pakistani bowler, Shaheen Afridi, and the beautiful Ansha Afridi, have been circulating widely on social media. The grand wedding was held at a picturesque venue, graced by the presence of family members and friends of both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen Shah Afridi seemed genuinely thrilled as he embarked on this new journey in his life. While the bowler didn’t share pictures with his wife on social media, he happily posed for photos with friends and other family members, including Babar Azam.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Shaheen Shah Afridi getting married for the second time He is currently playing in the Asia Cup and will be playing...