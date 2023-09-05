What Led Maaz Safder To Remove His TikTok Account?

Maaz Safder, a renowned social media influencer hailing from Pakistan, embarked on his digital journey through TikTok at a very early age. However, he has now transitioned to YouTube vlogging, amassing an impressive following at the youthful age of 23. His official YouTube channel boasts a substantial audience of over 3.51 million subscribers, including viewers from India and Bangladesh. Maaz Safder is known for consistently delivering content, particularly in the form of daily routine vlogs, which are much appreciated by his dedicated fanbase.

Recently, Maaz Safder made an appearance on The Talk Talk Show, hosted by Hassan Choudary, where he shed light on the rationale behind deleting his TikTok account. Explaining this decision, he articulated, “Actually, I wanted to see a positive transformation in myself, and I also aspired to thrive on YouTube. I desired to build an authentic following on YouTube, which I successfully achieved, Alhamdulillah. There exists a distinction between the TikTok and YouTube audiences. However, now, I am contemplating restarting my TikTok account for business purposes.”

During the interview, Maaz Safder also broached the topic of the “Evil Eye.” He expressed his belief in this concept but disagreed with his wife Saba regarding the need to conceal everything out of fear. He advocated for a more balanced approach, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, focusing on one’s work, and reciting protective prayers to ward off the potential effects of the Evil Eye. He emphasized the practical nature of their work, making it challenging to remain hidden solely due to such concerns.

Also Read Maaz Safder family pictures from their Northern Trip Maaz Safder is a talented and successful Pakistani YouTuber. As a young...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.