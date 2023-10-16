Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Triumphs at the Box Office

Taylor Swift’s concert film breaks box office records with $96M opening weekend.

Swift outperforms previous concert films in just three days.

Taylor Swift conquers box office with concert film.

Advertisement

Following her immensely successful stadium tour, pop sensation Taylor Swift delighted fans with her concert film, which raked in an estimated $96 million during its North American opening weekend. This achievement shattered records in its genre.

“This is a sensational domestic opening,” Stated Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross.

Although ticket sales for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which includes footage from three concerts, fell short of certain predictions for the Friday-through-Sunday timeframe, they still amounted to “huge figures” that far exceeded those of other concert films, according to Gross.

So far, he pointed out, the largest-scale concert films within the country were from 2011 “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” which finished its run with total earnings of $73 million, and 2009’s “Michael Jackson’s This Is It,” at $72.1 million.

Swift outperformed those movies in just three days, making it the most successful weekend at the box office since the simultaneous releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” this summer.

The film, produced exceptionally quickly, was released with unique Swiftian elements. AMC Theaters, the distributor, departed from usual norms and encouraged moviegoers to dance, sing, use their cell phones, and behave as if they were attending an actual concert, creating an experience described by one critic as, “delirious, dizzying celebration of Swift-mania.”

Advertisement

In the weekend box office, “Exorcist: Believer,” a horror sequel featuring Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd, landed in a distant second place with approximately $11 million in ticket sales. This film comes half a century after the release of the original “Exorcist” in 1973.

In third place was Paramount’s family-oriented animated film, “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” which earned $7 million. The Paw Patrol characters are voiced by Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, and McKenna Grace.

The fourth spot was claimed by Lionsgate’s gore-filled movie “Saw X,” earning $5.7 million in box office sales. This latest installment in the “Saw” series, featuring Tobin Bell as the menacing Jigsaw, has garnered favorable reviews.

In fifth place was the science fiction movie “The Creator” from 20th Century, with earnings of $4.3 million. The film features John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, and Allison Janney engaged in a battle against artificial intelligence.

To round up the list of the top 10:

Advertisement A Haunting in Venice ($2.1 million)

The Blind ($2 million)

The Nun II ($1.6 million)

The Equalizer 3 ($960,000)

Dumb Money ($920,000)

Advertisement

Also Read Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film Reshapes Fall Movie Season Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is set to be released in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.