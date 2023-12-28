Quordle Answer Today: Friday 29th December 2023

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for December 29th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Word 1 (top left) clue — segments in a minute or hour.

Word 2 (top right) clue — almost always up on a map.

Word 3 (bottom left) clue — courage and steadiness in a demanding situation.

Word 4 (bottom right) clue — the type of cat you play as in Stray.

Two words each have a letter that’s used twice.

Today’s words start with S, N, N and T.

Advertisement

TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

SIXTY

NORTH

NERVE

TABBY

