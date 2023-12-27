Quordle Answer Today: Thursday 28th December 2023

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for December 28th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a C, 2 with a B, 3 with an F, and 4 with an S.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: K, 2: H, 3: R, 4: Y.

Hint 3: Word 1 – a person employed in an office or bank to keep records, accounts, and undertake other routine administrative duties.

Hint 4: Word 2 – a ship’s allotted place at a wharf or dock.

Hint 5: Word 3 – of very high quality; very good of its kind.

Hint 6: Word 4 – covered in scales.

TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

CLERK

BERTH

FINER

SCALY

