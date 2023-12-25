Quordle Answer Today: Tuesday 26th December 2023

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for December 26: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle. TODAY'S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an T , 2 with a W , 3 with an O , and 4 with a C .

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: T , 2: G , 3: E , 4: E .

, 2: , 3: , 4: . Hint 3: Word 1 – playing cards, traditionally a pack of 78 with five.

Hint 4: Word 2 –squeeze and twist (something) to force liquid from it.

Hint 5: Word 3 – card game played with forty cards by three players.

Hint 6: Word 4 – a sloping channel or slide for conveying things to a lower level. TODAY'S QUORDLE ANSWER TAROT

WRING

OMBRE

