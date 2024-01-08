Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Spark Engagement Rumors

Rumors of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Dating.

Rumors are swirling that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, co-stars in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade,’ might be dating. While the actors haven’t confirmed their romance publicly, recent reports from the source Telugu suggest a possible engagement announcement in mid-February.

The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry, is sparking speculation on social media, especially after Rashmika celebrated Diwali at Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence. Despite being seen together on vacations, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has officially confirmed the engagement rumors yet.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna achieved success with the movie ‘Animal,’ starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which earned over Rs 800 crore worldwide. Currently, she is working on Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and has other projects like ‘Rainbow,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ and ‘Chaava’ in different production stages.

As for Deverakonda, he is getting ready for Parasuram Petla’s ‘Family Star’ and director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘VD 12’ in his upcoming ventures. Stay tuned for more updates as the rumored engagement story unfolds.

