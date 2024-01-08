Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Spark Engagement Rumors

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Spark Engagement Rumors

Articles
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Spark Engagement Rumors

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Spark Engagement Rumors

Advertisement
  • Rumors of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Dating.
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, co-stars in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade,’ are reportedly dating.
  • Despite being seen together on vacations, neither actor has officially confirmed the engagement.
Advertisement

Rumors are swirling that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, co-stars in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade,’ might be dating. While the actors haven’t confirmed their romance publicly, recent reports from the source Telugu suggest a possible engagement announcement in mid-February.

The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry, is sparking speculation on social media, especially after Rashmika celebrated Diwali at Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence. Despite being seen together on vacations, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has officially confirmed the engagement rumors yet.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna achieved success with the movie ‘Animal,’ starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which earned over Rs 800 crore worldwide. Currently, she is working on Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and has other projects like ‘Rainbow,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ and ‘Chaava’ in different production stages.

As for Deverakonda, he is getting ready for Parasuram Petla’s ‘Family Star’ and director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘VD 12’ in his upcoming ventures. Stay tuned for more updates as the rumored engagement story unfolds.

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill & Guru Randhawa’s Latest Track Gains Massive Appreciation!
Shehnaaz Gill & Guru Randhawa’s Latest Track Gains Massive Appreciation!

"Sunrise" is a captivating song by Indian artists Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story