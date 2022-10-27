Katrina Kaif reveals a hilarious misconception about her

Katrina Kaif addresses a common misconception about her.

Reveals the endearing habit of her husband Vicky Kaushal of singing her to sleep.

Currently promoting Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif is popular. She has proven her acting skills over time. Phone Bhoot is her current film promotion. She will debut with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The media had fun with Katrina before the release. She revealed interesting details about her husband Vicky Kaushal and her co-stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others during the rapid-fire segment.

Katrina Kaif addresses a common misperception.

Katrina was asked about a funny misconception about her. Shared, “I don’t know. I think that everyone changes from day to day. You have your good days, bad days and you have days when you are stressed out and days when you are calm and zen, life is flowing. So, I also think that it can depend on who you be on which day.”

Katrina revealed Vicky’s endearing habit during the rapid-fire segment. He also sings her to sleep. She said, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song?’”

On work in front, Katrina stars in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan after Phone Bhoot. The film was delayed to Diwali 2023. She has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read Deepika Padukone releases fun gym video and alleges Katrina Kaif is “upto no good”: Fans REACT Deepika Padukone is a true entertainer, and her recent social media posts...