BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy

BTS fever sweeps across continents as Japan prepares a concert TV special, fueling excitement around the group’s global comeback.

SANTIAGO: BTS has wrapped up its Santiago, Chile, shows on Oct. 14, 16 and 17, 2026, bringing its ‘ARIRANG’ World Tour to a fever pitch by drawing massive crowds to Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos as the K-pop supergroup’s return to Chile after nine years coincided with a planned Japanese television broadcast of its concert and reports of a record-breaking year on Spotify.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

The three Santiago dates were reported sold out, with more than 48,000 fans attending each show, according to the information provided.





The performances added another chapter to the group's global touring comeback, building on the excitement surrounding its reported Lima, Peru, shows and fueling anticipation for what comes next on the BTS tour.





For ARMY, BTS's devoted global fan base, the excitement extends far beyond packed stadiums. A Japanese broadcaster's planned concert special of unprecedented streaming numbers have given fans even more reasons to celebrate, turning October into a particularly eventful month for the group's supporters.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

BTS's reported return to Chile marked its first performance in the country since 2017, making the Santiago dates especially meaningful for fans who had waited years to see the group perform live again.





The shows were described as sold-out events featuring emotional speeches, Korean-inspired traditional elements and enormous crowds united by their enthusiasm for the seven-member group. The performances also strengthened the momentum surrounding the ARIRANG tour in Latin America.





Japan's planned BTS television broadcast:





Another announcement has captured the attention of BTS fans as Japan's leading private broadcaster, TBS, is scheduled to air BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN JAPAN on Nov. 28, 2026.





According to the information attributed to BigHit Music on Oct. 17, the program is scheduled to air on TBS Channel 1. It will feature footage from BTS's first concert at Tokyo Dome, held April 17, 2026.





The planned broadcast has been described in the supplied material as the first time a country will air a BTS world tour concert on television. If confirmed as the first of its kind, the move would represent a notable step in bringing the group's concert experience to audiences beyond the stadium.





For viewers who cannot attend a live show, a televised performance offers another way to experience BTS music, choreography and stage production. It also extends the reach of the ARIRANG tour beyond ticket holders and into living rooms across Japan.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

TBS is also planning a November special titled BTS Special Precious New Chapter. The broadcaster reportedly intends to air a total of 28 BTS-related programs, including concerts, entertainment shows and films featuring the group. The announcement has also prompted fans elsewhere to ask whether similar broadcasts might eventually reach their countries.





The prospect of watching a BTS concert on television prompted enthusiastic reactions across social media, with some fans celebrating the opportunity for Japanese viewers while others called for broadcasts in their own countries.





One commenter reacted to the news with a simple expression of excitement, while another fan wrote, “I wish it would be broadcast in the UK,” adding purple hearts, prayer emojis and other expressions of support.





Another commenter responded with heart-eyes emojis. The reaction was not limited to brief emoji-filled comments. One fan commented as “WOW..how cool is this. Bravo Japan.”





Together, the responses reflected the enthusiasm surrounding the planned broadcast and the desire among international fans to receive similar access to BTS performances.





BTS reportedly surpasses 10 billion Spotify streams in 2026:





The concert news is only one part of the growing excitement surrounding BTS. A separate announcement attributed to BigHit Music on Oct. 16 claims that the group surpassed 10 billion Spotify streams in 2026, making it the first group in the world to reach that total within a single calendar year.





The reported achievement places the ARIRANG album at the center of the group's streaming momentum, with the release said to have contributed more than 5 billion streams on its own.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

According to the supplied figures, ARIRANG was Spotify's most-streamed album released in 2026 as of Oct. 14.





The album's performance reportedly helped propel BTS to new heights on the platform, extending the group's reach well beyond its live audiences.





The reported figures paint a picture of a group whose audience continues to engage with both new releases and its broader catalog. They also illustrate how streaming platforms can amplify the impact of a major album release long after its debut.









'ARIRANG' powers the group's reported streaming surge:





The ARIRANG album appears to be a central part of the reported streaming story. Released March 20, 2026, the album is said to have generated approximately 130 million daily streams on its release date.





Its 14 tracks reportedly dominated Spotify's Global Daily Top Songs chart, occupying the top 14 positions simultaneously.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Among the album's tracks, “SWIM” is reported to have attracted around 14 million streams on its first day. The supplied material describes the figure as a single-day streaming record for a song released in 2026 on the platform.





If verified, these figures would demonstrate the scale of interest surrounding the album and the group's ability to mobilize listeners across its international fan base.





The reported growth from 4.5 billion streams in 2025 to more than 10 billion in 2026 also points to a substantial increase in listening activity. The supplied estimate puts the increase at approximately 122%.





The reported Spotify milestone sparked another wave of congratulatory comments from BTS supporters, many of whom praised the group for its achievements and expressed pride in the members.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

“Congratulations, my BTS,” one fan wrote, adding clapping emojis.





Another commenter said as “Congratulations, boys. You deserve it 100%,” followed by a string of purple hearts.





Other fans described the group as “7 kings.'





The comments reflected the celebratory mood surrounding the reported streaming milestone, with fans highlighting their admiration for the group and its music.





Another supporter described BTS music as part of a daily routine, writing in Portuguese that they listen to the ARIRANG album and other BTS songs almost every day.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Adding to the group's reported list of achievements, BTS was also named Artist of the Year at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards Japan, according to the reports.





Together, the reported award, streaming milestones and concert appearances help explain why BTS remains a major topic of conversation among fans across different regions.





For now, the reported Santiago performances, the planned TBS programming and the streaming milestones have combined to keep BTS firmly in the spotlight, with fans eager for the next chapter.