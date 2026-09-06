Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

The creative team of Super Bowl also wanted the performance to reflect Bad Bunny’s personality and values.

Bad Bunny sparked a wave of excitement at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night, Sept. 5, after his Super Bowl halftime performance earned his first Emmy and several major honors.

The superstar’s high-energy show received seven nominations and stood out for its music, choreography, sound, lighting, camerawork and direction, showing how the performance brought culture and real-life stories to one of television’s biggest stages.

His halftime production was praised for its scale, creative detail and powerful connection to everyday people, giving fans more than a traditional musical performance. The show blended celebrity appearances with unexpected real-world moments. Among its memorable elements were an actual wedding and appearances by small business owners, who were woven into the production and set design.

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The creative choices helped turn the halftime spectacle into a celebration of community, identity and authenticity. Creative director Harriet Cuddeford explained that the concept was designed to reflect Bad Bunny’s strong connection to his community. She said the production focused on joy, togetherness and being genuine while highlighting people who hold an important place in Latino culture.

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The creative team also wanted the performance to reflect Bad Bunny’s personality and values. By bringing real people into the production, the show created a more personal atmosphere while still delivering the huge visuals and energy expected from a Super Bowl event.

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The recognition comes as halftime shows continue to grow more ambitious, with performers, production teams and elaborate staging to create major television moments. Bad Bunny’s performance made its own mark by mixing those large-scale elements with personal stories.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer and record producer. Dubbed the "King of Latin Trap", he is widely credited with helping Spanish-language rap reach mainstream global popularity and is considered one of the greatest Latino rappers of all time.

Most recently, Bad Bunny has faced backlash over a scandal, but he has now scored a major victory after Federal Judge André Birotte Jr. ruled that a major copyright lawsuit against the singer and hundreds of other reggaeton artists was based on an invalid claim about what can be copyrighted. The decision is a major win for Bad Bunny in a long-running legal battle.