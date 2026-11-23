Hailee Steinfeld's Marvel return sends Doomsday hype soaring

The latest announcement has added another major name to the film's growing lineup.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together superheroes from the Avengers

Marvel fans are buzzing after Hailee Steinfeld confirmed her return as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, with the announcement adding fresh excitement to the highly anticipated superhero film.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Marvel Studios revealed the news on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, through its official Instagram account, sharing a promotional video featuring Steinfeld, who recently became a mother.





In the clip, Steinfeld appears while promoting her upcoming movie, Hexed, before noticing a director's chair bearing her name.





"Hey, so I'm here with my movie 'Hexed,' but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie," she says.





The video then cuts to a black director's chair with Steinfeld's name on it, confirming her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The post's caption read, "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's 'Hexed' before she returns in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'"





Steinfeld first appeared as Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye. The skilled archer and swordswoman later returned in the 2023 film The Marvels.





Speaking to Variety about her role, Steinfeld described playing Bishop as a privilege and said she hoped the character could inspire audiences.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

"It's really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone," she said.





She also praised Bishop's ambition, determination and discipline, describing her as the kind of character she would have loved to see while growing up.





What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday?





Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together superheroes from the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises as they face Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.





The latest announcement has added another major name to the film's growing lineup, fueling anticipation among Marvel fans eager to see familiar heroes return to the big screen.