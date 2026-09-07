Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration

BTS decided to celebrate the special day early with their ARMY during the final night of the North American leg of the ARIRANG World Tour.

LOS ANGELES: BTS turned its final Los Angeles concert into an early birthday party for RM on Sunday, Sept. 6, bringing the seven members together with fans for a colorful celebration filled with cake, balloons, laughter and heartfelt moments.

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RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, will officially turn 32 on Sept. 12. BTS decided to celebrate the special day early with their ARMY during the final night of the North American leg of the ARIRANG World Tour. The celebration began backstage during the group’s fourth-day soundcheck.

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RM walked into a room filled with bright balloons and found a birthday cake waiting for him. Wearing a gray hoodie and black cap, the BTS leader appeared surprised as members and staff gathered around to celebrate with him. The cheerful moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, adding another memorable chapter to BTS’ return to the stage. During the concert, Suga added another playful touch to RM’s celebration. He placed a colorful “Happy Birthday” sash around RM’s shoulders and completed the look with a pink paper crown.

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RM responded with a shy smile as his bandmates and fans joined the celebration. The colorful birthday moment quickly became a fan-favorite part of the show, with ARMY sharing clips, photos and reactions online. Fans celebrated not only RM’s birthday but also the close bond between the seven BTS members. The group will now continue its ARIRANG World Tour in Latin America.

Meanwhile, in recent days, BTS celebrated Jungkook’s birthday with great happiness, as fans around the world joined in the celebrations and shared their love for the singer. Cities were lit up with colorful lights, while Jungkook’s posters appeared across public spaces as fans marked his special day. The celebrations came shortly after Jungkook was also named the “Most Handsome Man Alive” of 2026, adding another exciting moment for his fans worldwide.







