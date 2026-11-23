Lebanese chef Abir El Saghir's Mecca honeymoon posts ignite online backlash

Abir El Saghir, who married Youssef Farhat in a lavish wedding ceremony in Petra, Jordan, on Nov. 1.

Abir El Saghir shared photos and video clips from the couple's honeymoon on Instagram

Lebanese chef and social media influencer Abir El Saghir has sparked a social media buzz after sharing honeymoon moments with her husband, Youssef Farhat, from Mecca, Saudi Arabia, triggering a heated debate among followers over public displays of affection in Islam's holiest city.

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Abir El Saghir shared photos and video clips from the couple's honeymoon on Instagram, expressing her happiness at beginning their journey together in the sacred city.





"A journey, with those I love, to the One we love... May God bless you all with a visit soon," she wrote in the caption, while wishing her followers an opportunity to visit Mecca.





However, her posts quickly fueled a social media divide, with some users praising the newlyweds for choosing Mecca as their honeymoon destination, while others questioned the appropriateness of sharing romantic moments at Islam's holiest site.

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The Lebanese influencer, who married Farhat in a lavish wedding ceremony in Petra, Jordan, on Nov. 1, drew particular attention after a video showing a spontaneous moment between the couple inside the Grand Mosque circulated online.

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The footage prompted mixed reactions, with supporters describing the moment as a natural expression of love between newlyweds, while critics argued that the Grand Mosque should remain a place of worship rather than a setting for romantic displays.





"May Allah accept your obedience and how beautiful is it from the beginning," one user commented.





Another wrote, "Mashallah, may Allah bless you and accept the Umrah."





However, some followers expressed disapproval of the photos and videos, arguing that the sacred surroundings called for greater restraint.





"You are now going to worship; otherwise, the pictures are unnecessary. This is the house of Allah, not entertainment," one commenter wrote.

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Abir El Saghir born on Sept. 24, 1998 is a Lebanese celebrity chef and social media influencer known for her cooking videos featuring cuisines from around the world.

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She has more than 31 million followers on TikTok, where her videos have attracted hundreds of millions of views. Abir El Saghir initially studied interior design at Lebanese International University (LIU) but left to pursue her career in content creation. In 2023, she won the Joy Award for Favorite Female Influencer.





The contrasting reactions have turned Abir El Saghir's honeymoon posts into a talking point online, highlighting differing views about sharing personal moments from religiously significant places.