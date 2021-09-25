Documentaries about Britney Spears left Sam Asghari with a ‘poor aftertaste’

Documentaries about his fiancee Britney Spears left Sam Asghari with a ‘terrible aftertaste,’ he said.

On Friday, the 27-year-old Iranian–American actor proceeded to share his thoughts on recent documentaries about his fiancée Britney Spears.

On Friday, Asgari remarked on Instagram that the series of exposes had left him with a “terrible aftertaste.”

In the wake of Netflix’s release of a trailer for its upcoming documentary Britney Vs. Spears, he commented earlier this week in which he said documentary filmmakers shouldn’t be able to make money from their films on Spears.

‘Apparently, my viewpoint has gained in value over the last few days,’ Asghari joked in his text post.

Despite the fact that Sam Asghari expressed his displeasure with earlier films and specials, he expressed hope that Netflix’s next documentary about pop star Britney Spears would be respectful.