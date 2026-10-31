Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress

The singer described the gown as a remarkable piece of craftsmanship.

For Dua, wearing the dress was an unforgettable experience

Dua Lipa has sparked excitement among fans after revealing a heartwarming secret hidden inside her stunning wedding gown. The Grammy-winning singer recently shared that her custom Chanel dress featured a special tribute to her beloved dog.





Speaking at the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, the singer opened up about her wedding outfit and described it as the most beautiful dress she had ever seen and worn.





Created by Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, the Haute Couture gown marked his first bridal design for the fashion house's couture collection.

For Dua, wearing the dress was an unforgettable experience. She also revealed that Blazy added several personal touches to the design, making it much more meaningful than an ordinary wedding gown.





One particularly touching detail was an embroidered image of her dog enjoying a walk with the couple in one of their favorite London parks.





The singer described the gown as a remarkable piece of craftsmanship, explaining that every detail was carefully created and carried a special meaning.





She also shared her excitement about one day telling her grandchildren that she wore Chanel couture on her wedding day.





Dua revealed that she gave Blazy complete creative freedom when discussing the gown's dramatic appearance and feather details.





When he asked how much drama and how many feathers she wanted, her answer was simply, "Yes." The singer married British actor Callum Turner in May 2026 after dating for nearly two and a half years.





Her latest revelation has offered fans a closer look at the personal meaning behind her wedding fashion, showing how a special memory of a beloved pet became part of her bridal look.