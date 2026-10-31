Saturday, October 31, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 31, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
31-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+2.29 PKR
Rs. 402.96/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026

Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress

The singer described the gown as a remarkable piece of craftsmanship.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
For Dua, wearing the dress was an unforgettable experience

Dua Lipa has sparked excitement among fans after revealing a heartwarming secret hidden inside her stunning wedding gown. The Grammy-winning singer recently shared that her custom Chanel dress featured a special tribute to her beloved dog.


Speaking at the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, the singer opened up about her wedding outfit and described it as the most beautiful dress she had ever seen and worn.


Created by Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, the Haute Couture gown marked his first bridal design for the fashion house's couture collection.

For Dua, wearing the dress was an unforgettable experience. She also revealed that Blazy added several personal touches to the design, making it much more meaningful than an ordinary wedding gown.


One particularly touching detail was an embroidered image of her dog enjoying a walk with the couple in one of their favorite London parks.


The singer described the gown as a remarkable piece of craftsmanship, explaining that every detail was carefully created and carried a special meaning.


She also shared her excitement about one day telling her grandchildren that she wore Chanel couture on her wedding day.


Dua revealed that she gave Blazy complete creative freedom when discussing the gown's dramatic appearance and feather details.


When he asked how much drama and how many feathers she wanted, her answer was simply, "Yes." The singer married British actor Callum Turner in May 2026 after dating for nearly two and a half years.


Her latest revelation has offered fans a closer look at the personal meaning behind her wedding fashion, showing how a special memory of a beloved pet became part of her bridal look.

Recommended

Dua Lipa drops exclusive photos from romantic Europe honeymoon

Dua Lipa drops exclusive photos from romantic Europe honeymoon
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner officially tie the knot in heartfelt wedding

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner officially tie the knot in heartfelt wedding
Dua Lipa dating Callum Turner: stars go public with romance

Dua Lipa dating Callum Turner: stars go public with romance
Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm
Controversy erupts as Dua Lipa takes Samsung to court

Controversy erupts as Dua Lipa takes Samsung to court
Dua Lipa speaks out on 2025 Grammys Snub, highlights female empowerment

Dua Lipa speaks out on 2025 Grammys Snub, highlights female empowerment
Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son slams Dua Lipa for performing on 'Woh Ladki' without credit

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son slams Dua Lipa for performing on 'Woh Ladki' without credit
BTS sparks fresh 'Coachella 2027' rumors lineup with major stars eyed

BTS sparks fresh 'Coachella 2027' rumors lineup with major stars eyed
Dua Lipa turns up the heat in glamorous new photos with Cardi B

Dua Lipa turns up the heat in glamorous new photos with Cardi B
Dua Lipa drops manager amid Palestine support row, Defends artistic freedom

Dua Lipa drops manager amid Palestine support row, Defends artistic freedom
Dua Lipa’s pickle-infused soda drink goes viral, become latest internet’s obsession

Dua Lipa’s pickle-infused soda drink goes viral, become latest internet’s obsession
Spotify's Filter Flaw: Explicit Lyrics Slip Through in Hit Tracks

Spotify's Filter Flaw: Explicit Lyrics Slip Through in Hit Tracks