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Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash

The royal couple visited Toledo University Hospital on Thursday to meet survivors of the railway disaster and healthcare workers treating the injured.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TOLEDO: Spain's Queen Letizia quietly corrected King Felipe VI after he mistakenly referred to the wrong location while delivering an emotional speech to support survivors of a deadly train crash in the country's Toledo province.


The royal couple visited Toledo University Hospital on Thursday to meet survivors of the railway disaster and healthcare workers treating the injured.


At least 69 people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a high-speed train struck a stationary train near Urda in Toledo province on Wednesday.


King Felipe was welcomed by Castilla-La Mancha regional President Emiliano García-Page upon his arrival. Queen Letizia accompanied the monarch, wearing a black dress as a mark of mourning.


As the royal couple emerged from the hospital, both appeared visibly emotional, with the King wiping away tears while reading his remarks from a mobile phone.


During his speech, Felipe mistakenly referred to the tragedy as having occurred in Adamuz rather than Urda.


Queen Letizia quietly pointed out the error to her husband, prompting him to acknowledge the correction.


The King subsequently admitted his mistake, saying that "the Queen was quite right."


The confusion was notable because Adamuz, in Córdoba province, was the site of another deadly railway disaster on Jan. 18, 2026.


In that accident, an Iryo high-speed train derailed and an approaching Renfe Alvia train collided with the wreckage, killing 46 people and injuring 292 others.

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