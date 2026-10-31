Rubio meets Saudi Minister, formalizes U.S. participation in Expo 2030

The meeting in Atlanta covered developments in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, while Rubio signed an agreement confirming U.S. participation in the Riyadh event.

ATLANTA: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Atlanta on Friday to discuss regional developments, including Iran, Sudan and Yemen, and strengthen bilateral ties amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.





The two officials exchanged views on regional issues and areas of mutual interest, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.





During the visit, Rubio also signed an agreement formalizing U.S. participation in Expo 2030, which Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh. The agreement will allow American companies to showcase their innovations, pursue business opportunities and expand their presence in the Saudi market.





The meeting was held behind closed doors on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, hosted by Rubio in Atlanta. The gathering brought together senior diplomats from the world's leading economies to address major economic and geopolitical challenges.