Regina Hall discusses Will Smith’s apologies in the media

Recently, American actress Regina Hall commented on Will Smith’s public apologies to Chris Rock

It was for their Oscars slap earlier this year.

The apology came several months after the incident at this year’s ceremony.

During her appearance on the red carpet for her new film Honk for Jesus, she gave an interview to Variety. In the book Save Your Soul, she made the following statement: “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road.”

She continued, “The first step is he apologised. How people see it, it’s up to them. I know that wasn’t easy.”

“It’s all about redemption,” remarked Hall while talking about Smith’s apology.

She added, “The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are.”

In the meantime, Hall, who appeared alongside King Richards actor’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, as well as Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, both of whom are comediennes, co-hosted the Academy Awards in March alongside other comediennes.

For the benefit of those who are unaware, the actor from Bad Boys smacked the comic after he made fun of Pinkett’s baldness.

During the month of July, Smith issued an apology video on Instagram, in which he stated, “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out.”