Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt collaborate in the Universal film “The Fall Guy”

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt collaborate in the Universal film “The Fall Guy”

Articles
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt collaborate in the Universal film “The Fall Guy”

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt collaborate in the Universal film “The Fall Guy”

Advertisement
  • Emily Blunt, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has allegedly joined the cast of the upcoming film The Fall Guy
  • It will be directed by Ryan Gosling. Universal Pictures has confirmed this news.
  • Next movie, will be based on the popular 1980s ABC television series of the same name, will debut in theatres on March 1, 2024.
Advertisement

According to a press release issued by the production company, the next movie, which will be based on the popular 1980s ABC television series of the same name, will debut in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Also Read

Ryan Gosling shares a rare insight into fatherhood
Ryan Gosling shares a rare insight into fatherhood

Ryan Gosling shares a rare insight into fatherhood. Esmeralda and Amada are...

Although the specifics of the story have been kept under wraps, it has been revealed that David Leitch, director of the film Bullet Train, will be helming the production.

Lee Majors portrayed the title character, a Hollywood stuntman who, in order to make ends meet, conducts a side business as a bounty hunter. The original show was created by Glen A. Larson and aired on ABC from 1981 through 1986.

Douglas Barr played the role of his sidekick, while Heather Thomas was a co-star in the film in the role of a fellow stunt actor.

Also Read

Ryan Gosling wishes to play Ghost Rider
Ryan Gosling wishes to play Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling After rejecting rumours of playing Nova, lately expressed interest in...

Advertisement

Blunt, who was most recently seen costarring with Dwayne Johnson in the film Jungle Cruise, is currently working on another project for Universal.

She also had a role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon, and in which she is a member of the film’s ensemble cast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story