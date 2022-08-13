Emily Blunt, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has allegedly joined the cast of the upcoming film The Fall Guy

It will be directed by Ryan Gosling. Universal Pictures has confirmed this news.

Next movie, will be based on the popular 1980s ABC television series of the same name, will debut in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Although the specifics of the story have been kept under wraps, it has been revealed that David Leitch, director of the film Bullet Train, will be helming the production.

Lee Majors portrayed the title character, a Hollywood stuntman who, in order to make ends meet, conducts a side business as a bounty hunter. The original show was created by Glen A. Larson and aired on ABC from 1981 through 1986.

Douglas Barr played the role of his sidekick, while Heather Thomas was a co-star in the film in the role of a fellow stunt actor.

Blunt, who was most recently seen costarring with Dwayne Johnson in the film Jungle Cruise, is currently working on another project for Universal.

She also had a role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon, and in which she is a member of the film’s ensemble cast.