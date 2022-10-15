Advertisement
Colin Farrell joked that living with Barry Keoghan was like living with "raccoons".

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan

Colin Farrell joked that living with Barry Keoghan was like living with “raccoons”.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan

  • Barry Keoghan’s cohabitation with actor Colin Farrell has been compared to living with “raccoons,” in the actor’s words.
  • He lived with him while filming the movie.
  • Brendan Gleeson, his co-star, adds, “What he has in talent is beyond words.
 Barry Keoghan’s cohabitation with actor Colin Farrell has been compared to living with “raccoons,” in the actor’s words While filming Martin McDonagh’s “Banshees of Inisherin” in Ireland, the two lived together, but Colin said that the younger actor’s chaotic tendencies tested his patience.

He commented, “You know, I’d come in the morning and the place was like raccoons had been there — I’m not exaggerating,” when speaking to Ryan Tubridy on “The Late Late Show.” He lived with him while filming the movie.

“One morning when I entered, it was like a p*** take, pardon my French. When I entered, a milk carton that was empty was lying on its side. However, there was a nice milk puddle where it appeared that someone had thought of a clever way to annoy the man: turn the milk on its side, create a puddle on the ground, then grab the cereal and sprinkle some soggy flakes on top.

“So, I noticed the milk and the cereal on the counter; none of them were in the sink where they should have been. It was great since I recalled having milk in the refrigerator. I pulled out a bowl, the box of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, and the milk from the refrigerator. After emptying the Crunchy Nut, he reinserted the plastic bag into its container. I’m not making many demands. There is no actor here asking for a private jet or anything like that. Simply put, I want some Crunchy Nut Cornflakes.

Colin continued to compliment his co-star, however, saying: “He’s great, though, he’s an unbelievable talent and has a heart the size of this island itself.” Living with him was wonderful, and I loved it. Brendan Gleeson, his co-star, adds, “What he has in talent is beyond words.”

We talked about how the world seems to pass by silently for the duration that Martin is on his face in a particular scene from the movie.

