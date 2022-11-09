Jennifer Aniston is exposing her deeply personal IVF journey

For the first time ever, Jennifer Aniston is exposing her deeply personal IVF journey.

The actress spoke openly about the unpleasant pregnancy rumours that followed her for years in a recent interview with Allure while talking about her hair-care company LolaVie. She also revealed that she had been secretly suffering infertility behind the scrutiny.

Aniston told the site, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,”

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” she noted. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

Her breakup with husband Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years of marriage and the painful rumours that she put her career before having children didn’t help her problems.

“It was absolute lies,” said Aniston of the “narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

While Allure noted that Aniston’s IVF experience took place “many years ago,” she didn’t provide a timetable, but at the age of 53, she claimed to have “zero regrets” about how things turned out.

“Here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she said, adding, “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s—, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” said Aniston. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s—ty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f—ing care.”

“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.” Aniston said.

Aniston has already spoken about the effect rumours about her personal life have had on her.

The Friends alum addressed the fake pregnancy allegations at the time in a scathing post for the Huffington Post back in 2016

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up.”

“Here’s where I come out on this topic: We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone,” she wrote. “Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

At the time, Aniston added, “I have grown tired of being part of this narrative. Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way.”

She also discussed the subject with The Hollywood Reporter in December of last year, claiming that at the time, she “used to take it all very personally.” “You have no idea what’s wrong with me personally, physically, why I can’t… can I have kids?” she added. “It was incredibly painful and just terrible.”

Aniston, who was also married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, said that it has only persisted in the age of social media.

“What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media],” The Morning Show star said. “Now you’ve got social media. It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. So it’s just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on.”

The December 2022 edition of Allure will hit newsstands in NY/LA on November 14 and across the country on November 21.

