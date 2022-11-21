Advertisement
Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, passed away at 47

Articles
  • At the age of 47, Nicki Aycox, who was best known for playing Meg Masters on Supernatural, passed away.
  • Susan Raab Ceklosky, Aycox’s sister-in-law, verified the news on Facebook on Thursday and left a heartfelt obituary for the former actress.
  • Nicki Aycox Raab, my gorgeous, intelligent, fierce, extremely brilliant, and beloved sister-in-law, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side, according to Ceklosky. Everyone who knew her adored her, and she was undoubtedly a fighter.
No one from Aycox could be reached for comment.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nicki Aycox (@cashewsandolives)

Ceklosky’s cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Aycox, however, disclosed her leukaemia diagnosis in a March 2021 Instagram post.

Celebs who passed away in 2022
“In January and February, I thought I had Covid when I became really ill. Well, things culminated, “She posted a picture of herself in the hospital as the post’s caption. “I was admitted to the hospital and given a leukaemia diagnosis.”

Aycox declared that she would “fight” her way through chemotherapy and thereafter post a “better picture” to her social media accounts.

“I’ll return improved, more powerful, and wiser.

❤️❤️❤️, “She spoke.

Her final Instagram post, which was a video of her singing the hit song “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake while lying in a hospital bed, was made on March 25.

She added the caption, “STOP! Along with hashtags like “#alwayskeepfighting,” “#cancersucks,” and “#chemowarrior,” the message reads, “DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s songs after taking heavy doses of chemowill induce memory loss.”

Cast and crew of Supernatural Mark the Day of Filming’s End: I’m grateful for the memories.
The Boys and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke paid tribute to the late actress on Twitter, saying he was “gutted” to hear the news and that she was “too young.”

Kripke tweeted, “She was a joy and delivered lines like honey & venom.” I’m in awe of how she elevated a common phrase like “lacklustre” to legendary status.

