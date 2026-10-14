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Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov S&P 500 falls 0.6% as inflation data fuels rate concerns Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Seven Gujranwala cops arrested in soldier torture case KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations Oil prices rise after vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; Iran using new tactics against ships Over 1.5 million Pakistani youth face online sexual abuse: UN Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov S&P 500 falls 0.6% as inflation data fuels rate concerns Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Seven Gujranwala cops arrested in soldier torture case KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations Oil prices rise after vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; Iran using new tactics against ships Over 1.5 million Pakistani youth face online sexual abuse: UN

Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout

Lola Young's latest comments offer a glimpse into a difficult period marked by addiction, burnout and recovery.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Lola Young

Grammy-winning singer Lola Young is setting the record straight about her recent health struggles, defending her management team against accusations of overworking her while revealing how personal challenges and self-sabotaging behavior contributed to her severe burnout.


In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, the 25-year-old British singer reflected on her months-long break from music after fainting onstage at the All Things Go Music Festival in September. Young said she remained in control of her career and schedule, pushing back against online criticism directed at her manager and team.


“I’m in control; my team work for me and that’s the truth,” Young told, addressing the backlash her team faced after her onstage collapse. Young explained that personal difficulties had played a significant role in her struggles, acknowledging that she continued working while engaging in self-destructive behavior.


“A lot of things were going on for me personally,” she said. “I was working but I also was self-sabotaging and that is not a good combination.”

The singer, known for her hit song “Messy,” also disclosed that she had undergone rehabilitation twice for cocaine addiction before her collapse. The incident prompted her to reassess her priorities and step away from the music industry to focus on her recovery.


Following her announcement of a career break, Young checked herself into a holistic treatment facility, where she spent two months working on her well-being.


Now returning to music, Young is working on her second album, which she described as more “joyous and reflective” than her debut record.


The upcoming album reflects a broader shift in her outlook on life, personal identity and the world around her. “It’s a change in how I feel about myself. It’s a change in how I feel about my world,” Young said, adding that she now feels “so good” and “really happy.”


Her latest comments offer a glimpse into a difficult period marked by addiction, burnout and recovery, as the singer looks ahead to a new chapter in her personal life and musical career.

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