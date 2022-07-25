Advertisement
Maya Khan discusses botox and cosmetic surgery

maya khan

  • Maya began her profession in her early years.
  • She used to be the TV host of a kids’ program.
  • Many people are curious about Maya Khan’s life-changing regimen now that she has changed into a slender and healthy person.
Maya Khan is a well-known TV personality. Maya began her profession in her early years. She used to be the TV host of a kids’ program.

Later, Maya Khan created the popular short film Laila Majnoo. Maya Khan pursued a career as a host and worked with practically all of the major networks. Moreover, Maya Khan created the well-liked show Loose Talk.

Many people are curious about Maya Khan’s life-changing regimen now that she has changed into a slender and healthy person.

Maya frequently gives motivating speeches about her incredible experience. In a recent appearance on The Mazedaar Show, Maya Khan shared her thoughts on people who get botox and other cosmetic procedures.

When asked what she could say about girls who had botox, Maya responded, “What can I say about girls who have had botox because it is their life and they have their choice, what they want for their body parts (face and lips). are completely responsible and it is always their decision to have surgery, i am neither against nor in favor of it, everyone has their own life and they should do what they want, i don’t think People should debate others who have the surgery.

“I also went to the doctor for botox but the Dr. vehemently refused to do it And said ‘You’re fine’, otherwise I was up for it”

