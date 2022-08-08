Advertisement
Ayesha Omar is concerned about Pakistan's monsoon

Articles
Ayesha Omar is concerned about Pakistan's monsoon

  Ayesha was praying to ALLAH almighty to not give us more rain as we don't have many resources to overcome the loss.
  Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress.
  She has played many roles in Pakistani dramas and films.
Ayesha Omar is known as one of the stylish and beautiful actresses in the Pakistan Entertainment Industry. She has played many roles in Pakistani dramas and films.

Ayesha was praying to ALLAH almighty for not giving us more rain as we don’t have many resources to overcome the loss. She said, “Monsoon Dreading Ya Allah barish na de please.”

 

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 20,147 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

On the work front, Ayesha has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

