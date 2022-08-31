Javeria and Saud share their Hajj experience and get emotional

One of the well-known celebrity couples in the entertainment world, Javeria and Saud have made significant contributions to their field.

Since 2006, Javeria and Saud have owned their own production company called “JJS Productions.”

The couple is fortunate to have a son and a daughter.

Javeria and Saud recently discussed their wonderful Hajj experience and the lessons they learned from performing their first Hajj in an interview with Nida Yasir. “One of the most beautiful thing which I experienced was that each and every person over there was same, they were treated equally. No one was considered a king or a servant there. The second time I went to Makkah for tawaf, and the moment I saw the Kaaba I could not believe that I’m actually standing in front of Kaaba”, mentioned Saud.

Saud while getting emotional, stated that “I could not believe that Allah has considered us among those lucky people who were able to perform Hajj this year. That was the moment when I forgot everything about my career, the awards, the shows, everything and the things which made me happy was that the king of this world has called us to this holy place and we are the luckiest people.”

Javeria continued, “The thing I experienced was that Hajj is not only devotion but also a battle in and of itself, and the prize we gain from that struggle is something worth the wait. We received a new life after undertaking the Hajj, and how we live it is now up to us.

