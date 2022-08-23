Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous in recent clicks

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate 2nd birthday of their son Mustafa Abbasi
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrated the second birthday of Mustafa...
Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress, visual artist, and painter. She made her acting debut in the television industry with her drama serial Anaa and gained all the praise from her fans.
She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent gorgeous photos.
Naimal shared her new breathtaking clicks on attractive looks. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.
Take a look!
Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.