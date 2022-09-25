Advertisement
Ayeza Khan’s captivating appearance lit up the stage at the 8th Annual Hum Awards

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her beauty. Since the beginning of her career, she has played more than 30 different roles. She was so good at acting that she always nailed every role. Her plays won a lot of awards. Mere Pass Tum Ho, Pyare Afzal, Mehrposh, Koi Chand Rakh, Chupke Chupke, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, Chaudhry And Sons, Yaariyan, Thora Sa Haq, and many more are some of the best-known dramas that this actress has done. She is thought to be the most beautiful and best actress. Elegant Ayeza Khan is always true to her work, and she says that she has loved acting since she was a child. After her hit drama series Pyare Afzal, her career took off. She is now one of the best-paid actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment business.

She has won many awards, and in 2020 she will be recognized for doing photo shoots for more than 100 brands. The most recent drama series by Cherish Ayeza Khan, Chupke Chupke, was full of comedy and love. This drama is becoming a big hit all over the world. Its many episodes were popular on YouTube, and hashtags were popular not only in Pakistan but also in a lot of other places.

 

The 8th Hum Awards just took place in Toronto, and many of Pakistan’s biggest movie and TV stars were there. Ayeza Khan was also seen at the event full of famous people. She looks absolutely stunning in her outfit. She is wearing a stylish Lehanga Choli from the well-known brand Abhinav Mishra. Arham Khan is in charge of her hair and makeup. There are no words to describe how beautiful Ayeza Khan is in this charismatic look. Fans will be happy to hear that she won the award for best actress for Chupke Chupke. We can’t get over her beauty and her talent.

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
