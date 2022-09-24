Advertisement
Mareeha Safdar looks ethereal on her big day

Articles
Tamasha Ghar is a reality show on Digital media. It was made in the same way as Big Boss. Pakistani fans already knew about this platform, which helped the show get a lot of attention and support. So many people are interested in this real-life show. Waseem Badami, Muneeb Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, and many more actors who are well-known in Pakistan are also coming to Tamasha Ghar.

 

Mareeha Safdar has been on Pakistani TV for a long time. In the Pakistani Media Industry, Mareeha is one of the most popular models. Mareeha is a lovely girl with a smile that makes people want to talk to her. She has been a part of Tamasha Ghar since the show began and is safe from being kicked off for now.

Mareeha Safdar and Ulas Gokcek, a Turkish man, got married not too long ago. Ulas Gokcek just posted a cute video of his wedding ceremony. Both the husbands and wives look stunning in their beautiful clothes. Ulas is a handsome Turkish man who is dressed like a real prince in his black prince coat. But our beautiful model doesn’t look any less than anyone else. Mareeha is seen wearing a long grey maxi dress and an elegantly draped dupatta. Mehreen is also seen wearing a silver bindia with pearls set in it and light-weight pearl earrings. Mareeha and Ulas Gokcek are both looking confused at their wedding, no doubt about that. Here are some of the best parts of this lovely couplet.

