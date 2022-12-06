Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance’s face

Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance’s face

Articles
Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance’s face

Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance’s face

Advertisement
  • Sisterlogy’s YouTube vlogs are popular.
  • Iqra Kanwal’s video on YouTube shows her Baat Pakki ceremony.
  • Iqra explained why she didn’t reveal her fiancé’s face after Baat Pakki.
Advertisement

Sisterlogy is gaining popularity on YouTube. Sisterlogy’s YouTube vlogs are popular. Those who are familiar with this name must know all about it, but for those who aren’t, we’ll give some basics.

Iqra Kanwal’s fiancé is revealed
This YouTube channel shows the daily lives of five sisters called Faisal sisters. It’s great to watch their love and friendship. Iqra Kanwal’s video on YouTube shows her Baat Pakki ceremony. She hid her fiancé’s face, but now she’s shown YouTube. Her fiancé Areeb didn’t want to make his identity public, but rumours forced him to.


This face reveals vlog is cool. Hira Faisal planned everything without Iqra’s knowledge. She persuaded Areeb to join their vlog. Sisterlogy released the couple’s most anticipated photo in this video.

Advertisement

Areeb and Iqra make a beautiful couple. All the preparations for this couple’s upcoming engagement are complete. Iqra explained why she didn’t reveal her fiancé’s face after Baat Pakki.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts With Her Lovely Comments For Husband & Son
Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts With Her Lovely Comments For Husband & Son

Famed showbiz couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have welcomed their first...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf
Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf
Catherine Zeta-Jones' family life with Michael Douglas gets better every year
Catherine Zeta-Jones' family life with Michael Douglas gets better every year
Queen's chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing 'civil war'
Queen's chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing 'civil war'
Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for 'often sobbing'
Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for 'often sobbing'
Jannat Zubair looks great in black at the airport 
Jannat Zubair looks great in black at the airport 
The best character arc in
The best character arc in "His Dark Materials" belongs to Mrs. Coulter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story