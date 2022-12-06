Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance’s face

Sisterlogy is gaining popularity on YouTube. Sisterlogy’s YouTube vlogs are popular. Those who are familiar with this name must know all about it, but for those who aren’t, we’ll give some basics.

Iqra Kanwal’s fiancé is revealed

This YouTube channel shows the daily lives of five sisters called Faisal sisters. It’s great to watch their love and friendship. Iqra Kanwal’s video on YouTube shows her Baat Pakki ceremony. She hid her fiancé’s face, but now she’s shown YouTube. Her fiancé Areeb didn’t want to make his identity public, but rumours forced him to.



This face reveals vlog is cool. Hira Faisal planned everything without Iqra’s knowledge. She persuaded Areeb to join their vlog. Sisterlogy released the couple’s most anticipated photo in this video.

Areeb and Iqra make a beautiful couple. All the preparations for this couple’s upcoming engagement are complete. Iqra explained why she didn’t reveal her fiancé’s face after Baat Pakki.

