Boxer Amir Khan Accused Of Cheating On Wife

Boxer Amir Khan, a prominent figure in the sport, recently retired after a successful career. He is married to model Faryal Makhdoom, and the couple has three children together. Their marriage has faced numerous challenges, including previous allegations of infidelity that almost led to their divorce. Unfortunately, it seems that similar accusations have surfaced once again.

Bridal model Sumaira has come forward with claims that Amir Khan contacted her on social media and requested explicit photos. According to her, Amir initially complimented her tattoo and later made these inappropriate demands. Sumaira also disclosed Amir’s alleged statement that his marriage to Faryal is merely a business arrangement and not a fully committed relationship.

Here is what Sumaira shared:

Amir has provided his side of the story, asserting that Sumaira attempted to blackmail him, fabricating this narrative. He stated that Sumaira manipulated and selectively leaked their conversations, and his inquiry about tattoos was inquiring whether it aligned with her religious beliefs. Amir also emphasized that he never discussed his relationship with Faryal with Sumaira, and it was Sumaira who expressed a desire to meet him, although no plans were made.

Advertisement

Amir Khan stated, “I ended our conversation by telling her that I’m happily married. And yes in all relationships, you have ups and downs but we are cool in Dubai together with the kids. I feel sorry for people like Sumaira for what they do.”

As of now, Faryal Makhdoom, Amir Khan’s wife, has not responded to the controversy, leaving uncertainty regarding the outcome of this situation.