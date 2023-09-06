Arisha Razi Khan enjoys a luxurious Ferrari adventure in Dubai

Arisha Razi Khan, a rising star in Pakistani entertainment.

She has charmed audiences with her exceptional acting talent.

She recently delighted her Instagram followers with an exciting collaboration in Dubai.

Arisha Razi Khan, a shining star in the world of Pakistani entertainment, has captured hearts with her charm and acting talent. Alongside her successful career, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, including her intimate Nikkah ceremony last year.

Recently, Arisha delighted her Instagram followers with an exciting collaboration in Dubai. She partnered with the renowned car rental service, Topline Rentals, for an extraordinary adventure that fulfilled her dream of driving a Ferrari.

In an Instagram post filled with excitement and gratitude, Arisha expressed, “I had a fantastic experience in Dubai, thanks to @topline.rentals.ae Rent a car Service. I had the opportunity to shoot with my dream car, and all the amazing video shots were captured by @theweddingtales_uae. Additionally, @makeupartistrybyamaara did a fantastic job with my makeup. I’m truly grateful to all of them for making this experience unforgettable! ????????????”

Her post quickly garnered thousands of likes and an outpouring of heart emojis from her fans.

On the professional front, Arisha Razi Khan has been part of several TV series, including Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.

