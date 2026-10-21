TWICE’s Jihyo breaks from JYP after 21 years, launches new agency EMITHAUS

Jihyo began training under JYP Entertainment at just 8 years old.

In her emotional message, Jihyo describing JYP period as a journey that shaped her from childhood

SEOUL: TWICE leader Jihyo is making headlines after ending her 21-year journey with JYP Entertainment and launching her own agency, "EMITHAUS," announced on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, marking a major turning point in her solo career while assuring fans that she has no plans to leave the K-pop group.

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The singer announced the news in a handwritten letter shared on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans and fueling conversations across the K-pop fandom.

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Having joined JYP as a child, Jihyo is now stepping into an independent chapter after spending most of her life with the South Korean entertainment company.





In her emotional message, Jihyo described her JYP period as a journey that shaped her from childhood through her teenage years and into adulthood.





She acknowledged that her time at the company included both happy and difficult moments, but said every experience helped make her the person she is today.





Jihyo also expressed gratitude to the people at JYP who supported her growth and helped her develop as an artist. Her departure marks the end of a long professional relationship, but she presented the move as an opportunity to take control of her future rather than simply close a chapter of her past.





Announcing the establishment of EMITHAUS, Jihyo explained that the agency represents her desire to explore new possibilities and express different sides of herself as an artist.





The name draws inspiration from the word “emit,” meaning to express or release. Through the new venture, she hopes to discover untapped creative potential and approach her career with greater independence, responsibility and freedom.





She described the group as an irreplaceable part of her life and said she looks forward to continuing to perform alongside her bandmates and creating new memories with them for years to come.





She also thanked ONCE, the group's official fandom, for standing by her throughout TWICE's journey since its debut in 2015. Jihyo acknowledged the importance of the fans' continued trust and support as she prepares to navigate a new phase of her career.





Jihyo began training under JYP Entertainment at just 8 years old and spent roughly a decade preparing before debuting with TWICE in 2015. The nine-member group went on to achieve international success with hit songs including Cheer Up, Fancy and Feel Special.

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In 2023, Jihyo expanded her musical career with her first solo mini album, ZONE, led by the single Killin' Me Good. The release gave fans a closer look at her individual musical identity beyond her role as TWICE's leader.





Jihyo's announcement follows similar moves by fellow TWICE members Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung, making her the third member reported to have left JYP Entertainment for individual career activities.