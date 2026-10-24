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France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin

Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start

Jackson scored in the sixth minute and struck again around the hour mark to secure Villa's fourth consecutive win across all competitions.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa ended Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson.


Jackson scored in the sixth minute and struck again around the hour mark to secure Villa's fourth consecutive win across all competitions. Erling Haaland scored City's only goal as Pep Guardiola's side suffered its first league defeat of the campaign under manager Enzo Maresca.


The result also ended City's 100% league record, while Arsenal moved level on points with the defending title contenders after beating Everton 2-0. City remained top of the table on goal difference.


Villa took an early lead after a mistake by Marc Guéhi allowed John McGinn to set up Jackson, who finished into the top corner.


City responded with sustained pressure, but Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki produced several important saves to keep his side ahead at halftime. Iliman Ndiaye also struck the outside of the post as the hosts resisted City's attacks.


Haaland equalized seven minutes into the second half, heading Ndiaye's cross past Suzuki to score his ninth Premier League goal of the season.


City continued to push for a second goal, with Suzuki tipping Josko Gvardiol's powerful effort onto the crossbar.


Villa, however, regained the lead around the hour mark. A quick attacking move involving substitute Ibrahim Mbaye ended with Jackson squeezing his shot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.


City pressed for another equalizer, and Haaland appeared close to scoring again, but Ian Maatsen blocked his goal-bound header.


The victory gave Unai Emery's side its first home league win of the season and extended its winning run against City at Villa Park to four consecutive Premier League matches.


City had also faced boos from visiting supporters before kickoff following a recent finding that the club had breached the competition's financial regulations.

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