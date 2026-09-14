Haaland goal sparks VAR controversy as PGMOL admits mistake

Haaland scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford, but the assistant referee initially ruled the goal offside.

MANCHESTER: The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has acknowledged that VAR made an error in allowing Erling Haaland’s decisive goal during Manchester City’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Haaland scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford, but the assistant referee initially ruled the goal offside.

A VAR review subsequently determined that Haaland was onside and the goal was awarded, giving Manchester City a 1-0 victory.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





According to PGMOL, however, VAR failed to properly consider the potential impact of Manchester City player Enzo Fernandez’s position on the play.

Fernandez was in an offside position and attempted to head the ball, although he did not make contact with it.

PGMOL said Fernandez’s position could have had an impact on the play and VAR should therefore have recommended an on-field review by the referee.

The refereeing body contacted Manchester United and described the decision as an “error of judgment.” It also said the incident would be reviewed again.

United head coach Michael Carrick expressed strong frustration with the decision, saying it was difficult to understand how the correct call was not made despite the number of officials and the technology available.

Earlier, Manchester City star Erling Haaland has spoken for the first time about his new hairstyle, saying he misses his trademark long hair but is enjoying the change.

According to international media reports, Haaland said it was time for a change and that he was enjoying his new look. The Norway international added that he hoped his hair would grow long again.

The striker also marked the occasion with a milestone on the pitch, scoring against Coventry City to reach 300 goals in his club career.