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WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album 18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album 18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

Erling Haaland pulled from Norway media briefing after Man City ruling

Haaland was initially scheduled to face reporters on Saturday alongside Norway coach Ståle Solbakken.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

OSLO, Norway: Erling Haaland has been withdrawn from a scheduled Norway news conference ahead of Sunday’s Nations League match against Portugal following reports that Manchester City were found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial-rule charges.

Haaland was initially scheduled to face reporters on Saturday alongside Norway coach Ståle Solbakken. The Norwegian Football Federation later changed the lineup, with Benfica players Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup joining Solbakken instead.

The change came hours after reports emerged that an independent commission had found Manchester City guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against the club.

The allegations relate to financial regulations, while sanctions have not yet been determined. City have said the Premier League process remains ongoing and are expected to appeal.

Norwegian Football Federation media manager Morten Skjønsberg confirmed the change in plans, telling Norwegian media that adjustments had been made to Saturday’s news conference and naming Solbakken, Aursnes and Schjelderup as the participants.

Haaland has been in strong form for Norway, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over Denmark earlier this week. Norway will face Portugal on Sunday in the Nations League.

The reported verdict against Manchester City has not yet resulted in any announced sporting sanctions, and the club’s appeal process remains pending.

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