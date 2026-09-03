Nurse Razia Noreen to get national award for PIMS fire rescue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Rs10 million cash award and the Tamgha-e-Khidmat for nurse Razia Noreen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Rs10 million cash award and the Tamgha-e-Khidmat for nurse Razia Noreen, who rescued a newborn during a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sharif met Noreen at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday to commend her bravery during the incident. Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present.

The prime minister said Noreen’s courage would be remembered and announced that she would receive the Tamgha-e-Khidmat on March 23, along with Rs10 million in recognition of her efforts.

Noreen told the prime minister that she had wanted to save the other newborns as well but was unable to do so. She said she returned after rescuing one baby when an explosion occurred, plunging the ward into darkness.

She also praised the other nurses who took part in the emergency response, saying they had worked hard and deserved recognition for their efforts.

Earlier, nurse Razia Noreen, who rescued a newborn during a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, said she considers herself fortunate to have taken the baby out of the ward within eight seconds.

Noreen became emotional while recalling the newborns who died in the incident. She said the tragedy had caused severe emotional distress and that it could take years for her to recover from its psychological impact.

“People say the Day of Judgment will come, but that day came before me,” Noreen said. She added that she struggles to sleep and takes two pills every night but still has difficulty sleeping.

Noreen said she had not undergone any emergency evacuation drill but managed to rescue the baby within eight seconds. She said the child's parents were so grateful that she became emotional and cried.

“I did not do them a favor. It was my responsibility,” she said.

Noreen said identifying the children who died was the most painful part of the tragedy. She said she still remembers which baby she had inserted a cannula for and at what time, memories that continue to affect her.