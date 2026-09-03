Pakistan to host international esports competition in Lahore

Pakistan’s growing esports industry is set to host an international gaming competition in Lahore on Saturday, bringing together leading players from Pakistan and around the world

LAHORE: Pakistan’s growing esports industry is set to host an international gaming competition in Lahore on Saturday, bringing together leading players from Pakistan and around the world.

The tournament will feature competitions in Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Fatal Fury and FIFA, with several prominent names from the international and Pakistani fighting game communities expected to participate.

According to organizers, renowned Pakistani esports player Arslan Ash will compete alongside international stars including Ulsan, SIN, AK, Rangchu, KTop, HDope and Zubair, among other top gamers.

The event is scheduled to begin on September 5, at Lahore.

Organizers have also made arrangements for members of the public to watch the matches live, giving gaming enthusiasts an opportunity to experience competitive esports and watch some of the leading players in action.

The event is expected to highlight Pakistan’s expanding esports scene and provide a platform for local players to compete alongside established international competitors.