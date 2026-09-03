CDA accelerates work on upgradation of Diplomatic Enclave

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is speeding up work on the upgradation of Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave. The project aims to improve the area’s environment and facilities by providing quality infrastructure, stronger security systems, modern architecture, landscaping, horticulture, improved roads and sidewalks, modern lighting and well-maintained public spaces.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is expediting work on the upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave to improve its infrastructure, security arrangements, landscaping and overall facilities.

The project aims to provide improved roads and footpaths, modern lighting, enhanced security infrastructure, landscaping, horticulture and better public spaces, contributing to the overall environment and functionality of the Diplomatic Enclave, said a press release issued here.

Chairman CDA, Sohail Ashraf has directed the Special Projects Directorate to expedite work on the upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave, construction of a new boundary wall and further strengthening of its security infrastructure.

The ongoing works include upgradation of security gates and check posts, construction of designated waiting areas, improvement of roads and footpaths and other civil works.

The project also includes architectural cladding and construction works, strengthening of boundary and security infrastructure, installation of modern LED and security lights, fencing, grills, razor wire and other security measures.

Special attention is also being given to landscaping, plantation, green belts and improvement of medians to further enhance the green character of the Diplomatic Enclave.

The authority is also focusing on improving pedestrian facilities, lighting, roads and public spaces to make the area more organised, functional and aesthetically appealing.

The project is aimed at providing a safe, secure, well-organised and dignified environment for diplomats, residents, local and foreign visitors, diplomatic delegations, investors and business representatives.

The CDA said the upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave was part of its broader vision for developing Islamabad as a safe, modern and well-planned federal capital.

The diplomatic community has welcomed the initiative, terming the ongoing work an important step towards improving security, infrastructure, landscaping and overall facilities in the enclave.

The project reflects the vision of Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and the CDA leadership to develop the Diplomatic Enclave in line with contemporary international standards while preserving the distinctive character of Islamabad.