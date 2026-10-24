PCB uses cricket to promote breast cancer awareness and treatment

The initiative is a joint effort by the PCB and Pink Ribbon to promote breast cancer awareness and support women affected by the disease.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dedicated the Pakistan-England match in Lahore on Oct. 25 to raising awareness about breast cancer, with the national team set to wear pink kits for the one-day international.





The initiative is a joint effort by the PCB and Pink Ribbon to promote breast cancer awareness and support women affected by the disease.





As part of the campaign, the PCB has announced an auction of specially signed fan shirts featuring the signatures of Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and star batter Babar Azam.





According to the PCB, proceeds from the auction will be used to support the treatment of women with breast cancer, particularly those who cannot afford the cost of medical care.





The board said the initiative would give cricket fans an opportunity to own specially signed memorabilia while contributing to efforts to save lives and improve access to treatment.





The campaign aims to use the popularity of cricket to raise public awareness of breast cancer and highlight the importance of supporting women battling the disease.