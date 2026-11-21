PCB unveils central contract list for 2026-27 season

The players have been offered contracts across different categories, including Test, One-Day International (ODI), T20 International and development.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced new central contracts for 38 national cricketers, with the agreements set to remain in effect until June 30, 2027.





According to the list released by the PCB, players have been offered contracts across different categories, including Test, One-Day International (ODI), T20 International and development.





Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha have been awarded contracts in both the Test and ODI categories.





The Test category also includes Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.





Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Arafat Minhas have been offered contracts in the ODI and T20 International categories.





The T20 International category features Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq.





Meanwhile, 19 cricketers have been included in the development category as part of the PCB's efforts to prepare players for the future.





They include Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hannan Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem and Ubaid Shah.





The PCB said the contracts covered a total of 38 players across the different playing formats and the development category.





Similarly, PCB has announced the number of foreign T20 leagues national players holding central contracts will be allowed to participate in, along with mandatory domestic cricket requirements.





Speaking at a press conference, PCB Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed said players in the Test category would not be allowed to participate in any T20 league other than the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, Test specialists would be permitted to play in county cricket championships.





Players in the one-day international (ODI) category would be allowed to participate in one foreign league in addition to the PSL, while those contracted in both ODI and T20 formats could play in two overseas leagues alongside the PSL.





T20 specialists would be permitted to feature in three foreign leagues in addition to the PSL, Javed said.





He added that participation in overseas leagues for players in the development category would depend on their individual development requirements. The PCB would decide where such players needed to play to improve their skills. No-objection certificates (NOCs) would not be mandatory for development-category players.





The board would also determine domestic cricket requirements for players according to their respective formats and needs.





Regarding mandatory domestic cricket participation for centrally contracted players, Javed outlined the following requirements:





Test category: At least six first-class matches.





Test and ODI category: Two first-class or four one-day matches.





ODI and T20 category: Two first-class or six white-ball matches.





T20 category: Eight to 10 T20 matches.





Javed said central contract payments would be released to players only after they fulfilled the prescribed domestic cricket participation requirements.