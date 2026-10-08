PCB announces dates for 12th Pakistan Super League edition

The HBL PSL 12 will feature eight teams for the second consecutive season, the PCB said.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board announced Thursday that the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League will be played from March 18 to May 2, 2027.

The HBL PSL 12 will feature eight teams for the second consecutive season, the PCB said.

The tournament window was finalized after consultations with the PSL Governing Council and the franchises. The council held a meeting in London on Sept. 1, attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

The 11th edition of the PSL marked the introduction of a player auction in place of the previous player draft system. The final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium drew a record crowd of 32,461 spectators, according to the PCB.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said PSL 11 demonstrated the league's potential on the global stage, producing exciting moments, record crowds and new broadcast records.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said the league would aim to meet fans' expectations in 2027.

"The announcement of the PSL 12 window is only the first step," Naseer said, adding that all eight teams would be determined to compete for the title and millions of fans in Pakistan and around the world were looking forward to the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi won the PSL 11 title, defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in the final to lift the trophy after a nine-year wait.

The PCB said details about direct signings, the player auction, match schedule, venues and ticketing for PSL 12 would be announced later.