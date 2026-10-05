Transparency International urges PM to notify Alternative Medicine Rules 2026 without further delay

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the anti-corruption watchdog expressed grave concern over the federal government’s delay in notifying the Alternative Medicine Rules 2026.

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has formally approached the Prime Minister, calling for immediate intervention over the delayed notification of the licensing and registration rules for alternative medicines and health products.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the anti-corruption watchdog expressed grave concern over the federal government’s delay in notifying the Alternative Medicine Rules 2026. Despite receiving approval from the Federal Cabinet over a month ago, the regulations have remained pending with the federal government for more than six months.

TIP urged the Prime Minister to order a formal inquiry into allegations that influential interest groups within the alternative medicine sector are creating deliberate impediments to block the implementation of these regulations.

The organization warned that continuous delays are severely undermining efforts to establish a transparent, effective, and accountable licensing and registration mechanism across the country.

Drafted by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) under the DRAP Act 2012, the proposed rules aim to bring the alternative medicine and health products market under structured oversight. TIP highlighted that the sector holds significant economic potential, having already attracted new investments and generated employment opportunities.

To protect public health and ensure regulatory compliance, Transparency International Pakistan requested the Prime Minister to issue immediate directions for notifying the Alternative Medicine Rules 2026 and to instruct DRAP to commence the official registration process within 30 days.