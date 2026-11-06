Can garlic and honey really help you lose weight faster?

Garlic contains several nutrients, including vitamin B6, vitamin C.

Raw garlic may cause stomach irritation, heartburn or digestive discomfort in some people.

Garlic and honey are often promoted as a natural weight-loss remedy, but can this popular kitchen combination really help people shed extra pounds?





A traditional home remedy recommends mixing raw garlic with honey and consuming it on an empty stomach, although health experts emphasize that lasting weight loss depends on balanced nutrition and regular physical activity.





Garlic contains several nutrients, including vitamin B6, vitamin C, fiber, manganese and calcium. It is traditionally combined with honey and promoted as a way to support digestion and provide nutritional benefits.





However, there is limited scientific evidence that the combination can accelerate weight loss or detoxify the body.

The traditional recipe involves filling a clean glass jar with pure honey and adding several peeled garlic cloves.





The mixture is then left in a well-ventilated place for about a month, allowing the garlic and honey to blend.

To consume it, one garlic clove is removed from the jar, crushed and eaten, followed by a glass of water. Some people recommend taking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.





However, raw garlic may cause stomach irritation, heartburn or digestive discomfort in some people. Honey also contains high amounts of natural sugar, which should be considered by those managing their calorie intake.





Rather than relying on this homemade remedy as a quick fix, people trying to lose weight should focus on healthy eating habits, portion control and regular exercise. Sustainable weight loss requires consistent lifestyle changes, not a single food or homemade mixture.