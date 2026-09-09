Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, study warns smokers to protect loved ones

The study’s authors stressed that there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure.

More than 2.7 billion people worldwide were exposed to secondhand smoke, leading to 1.66 million premature deaths every year and affecting children and women most severely, according to a global study published in The Lancet Public Health.

Researchers examined data from 204 countries and territories to show how passive smoking continues to threaten public health despite long-term progress in reducing exposure. The exposure was linked to the loss of 44.8 million healthy years of life, showing the serious health effects caused by tobacco smoke even among people who do not smoke themselves.

Researchers analyzed trends between 1990 and 2023 and found that the share of the global population exposed to secondhand smoke fell by 22% during the period.

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However, the total number of people exposed has changed very little because the world’s population has grown rapidly. The study also found that exposure increased significantly in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa and the Middle East. These regions have experienced growing public health concerns related to tobacco smoke and passive exposure.

Children were among the most affected groups. About 767 millionchildren betweenn the ages of 0 and 144 were exposed to secondhand smoke. Researchers linked passive smoking among children to 5.2 million lower respiratory infections.

Among adults, ischemic heart disease was identified as the leading cause of death associated with secondhand smoke exposure.

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Women also faced a greater risk of exposure in several parts of the world. In Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania, women were 59% more likely than men to be exposed to secondhand smoke. Researchers said the higher exposure among women was often connected to household smoking.

In some areas, women have relatively low smoking rates but remain exposed to tobacco smoke produced by other people inside the home. The study’s authors stressed that there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure.

They urged governments around the world to strengthen and enforce tobacco-control measures in homes and public places. The findings underline the need for stronger efforts to protect children, women, non-smokersrs from tobacco smoke and reduce the global health burden linked to passive smoking.