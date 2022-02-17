China opposes attempts to undermine Kazakhstan’s stability: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — China is opposed to attempts to undermine Kazakhstan’s stability and threaten its security, a Chinese envoy said here Wednesday.

Large-scale anti-government acts of violence that broke out in Kazakhstan have caused heavy casualties and loss of life and property, raising China’s concern, said Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

China supports all measures that are conducive to restoring stability in Kazakhstan. At the same time, China is firmly opposed to attempts to threaten the country’s security, said Zhang.

China is against attempts of external foreign forces to create turmoil and promote a so-called Color Revolution in Kazakhstan, Zhang told a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

It was at the request of the Kazakh government that the CSTO went to Kazakhstan to assist the latter in maintaining law and order, and the CSTO played a positive role in stabilizing the situation in Kazakhstan, said Zhang.

“As a friendly neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China looks forward to Kazakhstan’s achievement of lasting peace and stability, and supports the country in restoring stability, developing its economy and improving people’s livelihoods,” he said.

“We believe that the Kazakh authorities are capable of resolving the problem properly and keeping the country on the path of steady and healthy development,” Zhang said. “We also hope that the international community can fully respect Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and play a constructive role in maintaining stability and development in Kazakhstan and in the region.”