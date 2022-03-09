During its invasion of Ukraine, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons capable of ‘exploding’ the enemy’s lungs, according to the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defence, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons during its invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, it was reported that catastrophic weapons capable of exploding enemy troops’ lungs were on their way to Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence has now announced in a tweet that the TOS-1A weapon system has been deployed.

“The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine,” reads the tweet, which is accompanied by an informational video about the destructive weapon and its impact.

“The TOS-1A employs thermobaric rockets, which produce incendiary and blast effects.”

On February 26, one of the terrifying launchers was seen being transported on the back of a lorry near Belgorod, Russia.

TOS-1 Buratino rockets are among the most lethal non-nuclear weapons available on the modern battlefield.

The killer weapon creates a high-temperature explosion by utilising the oxygen in the surrounding air.

The Buratino is a Russian military vehicle that is designed to destroy heavily fortified positions.

Moscow’s generals have already used the self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) in conflicts such as Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq, and Syria.

A small explosive contained within the FAE munition will disperse a chemical cloud through the air, similar to a lethal deodorant spray.

This gassy cloud can seep into buildings and trenches before being ignited by a secondary explosive, resulting in a massive, long-lasting explosion.

A massive explosion near Kharkiv last week sparked speculation that it was caused by a deadly Russian vacuum bomb.

The terrifying footage shows the moment of the explosion, which is thought to have hit an airfield and ammo dump in Chuguev.

It comes as Western officials are concerned that Vladimir Putin will use unconventional weapons such as weaponized sarin, chlorine, and mustard gas.

“We have good reason to be concerned about the potential use of non-conventional weapons,” they said this afternoon.

“Partly because we’ve seen what’s happened in other theatres, such as Syria… it’s a serious concern for us.”

US intelligence chiefs warned that if Putin’s “clusterf**k” invasion continues, he may launch mini-nukes as a warning to Nato.

According to CIA Director William Burns, Putin has been “stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years.”

The heads of the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Security Agency all expressed concern about Putin’s intentions during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday.

The generals described Putin as a “angry” isolated leader seeking global clout, and said he’s frustrated that his Ukraine invasion hasn’t gone as planned.