Oil Prices have risen above $4 per gallon in US, approaching a national high

The increase in energy prices comes at a time when consumers in the United States are experiencing the highest inflation in decades. Gasoline prices were already skyrocketing prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as demand recovered from a slump early in the pandemic and supplies were slow to catch up.

However, price rises have accelerated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late last month.

According to AAA, gasoline prices have risen 45 cents per gallon in the last week, to a national average of $4.06. That’s within a penny of the all-time high set in 2008. (Adjusted for inflation, the 2008 record would be worth $5.37 today.)

Diesel fuel prices increased even faster, reaching a national average of $4.61 per gallon.

“I saw diesel for $4.79 last week, and it was definitely a sticker shock,” said Monte Wiederhold, an independent trucker based in Lebanon, Ohio. He typically purchases 170 to 200 gallons at a time and has stated that he will have to increase the $750 limit on his fuel card.

Wiederhold’s trucking rate includes a fuel charge that is updated weekly. However, with gas prices surging by more than 60 cents a gallon in the last week, it’s difficult to keep up.

“We’re getting squeezed,” he explained. “If you adjust it and it then takes a big jump, you run that week to the point where you don’t recover.”

Oil prices could gain even more

How much higher energy prices may rise depends on the shape of any sanctions and the availability of additional supplies to replace any lost Russian exports.

The United States could simply refuse to buy Russian oil, but if other countries continue to buy it, there would be little effect on global supplies and little upward pressure on prices.

However, if the United States and its allies act in concert to restrict Russian exports, global prices may rise. Russia currently supplies approximately 7% of the world’s oil and other oil products, exporting approximately 7 million barrels per day.

Finding other sources of oil

The Biden administration is eager to find Russian oil substitutes. The administration has urged Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to increase output.

US officials are also said to be in talks with Venezuela about loosening restrictions on the country’s oil exports. If ongoing talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are successful, global oil supplies may benefit.

Rising oil prices may also increase domestic oil production. Federal forecasters predict that oil companies in the United States will produce 12 million barrels per day this year, up from 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021.

Because Ukraine and Russia are both major suppliers of corn and wheat, the war in Ukraine has also contributed to an increase in grain prices. This could result in further price increases at the supermarket. Rising grain prices are a particular source of concern in the developing world, where people rely heavily on imported food.