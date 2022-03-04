RT America is shutting down and laying off staff
According to a memo obtained by CNN from T&R Productions, the production company behind the Russian state-funded network, RT America will cease production and lay off the majority of its employees.
T&R Productions’ general manager, Misha Solodovnikov, informed employees in a memo that the company will be “ceasing production” at all of its locations “due to unforeseen business interruption events.”
“Unfortunately, we anticipate that this layoff will be permanent, resulting in the permanent separation from employment of the majority of T&R employees at all locations,” Solodovnikov wrote.
T&R Productions had offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, among other places.
The news would effectively put an end to RT America. The network, which was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main mouthpieces in the United States, was dropped earlier this week by DirecTV, dealing it a significant financial blow. The network was carried by one of the two major television providers in the United States, the satellite carrier.
Roku, a company that sells hardware that allows users to stream content over the internet, also announced the removal of RT America from its platform.
“We are sad and disappointed that our groundbreaking channel RT America had to go off the air after more than 10 years, and that the company that supplied much of its content, T&R Productions, had to cease most of its operations, due to challenging external circumstances,” RT’s deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said in a statement to CNN. “However, we are working hard to find ways that its staff, which has for many years produced award-winning news and programming content, can remain within RT’s international family.”
The attendee, who asked to remain anonymous in order to discuss internal deliberations, told CNN that the mood was solemn.
